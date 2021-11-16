Boris Johnson’s Father Accused Of Groping An MP And A Journalist

Stanley Johnson, father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been accused of inappropriately touching a senior Conservative MP and a journalist.

Caroline Nokes, who is the chair of the parliamentary women and equalities committee, said Johnson forcefully smacked her on the backside at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.

According to RT: Ahead of the general election of 2005 Stanley Johnson was a candidate for Teignbridge while Nokes was eyeing a seat for Romsey and Southampton North. None of them got elected at that time, though Nokes became an MP in 2010.

Nokes expressed regret that she had not called Johsnon’s alleged behavior out right away.“I would have been in my early 30s, so old enough, old enough to call it out. I now regard it as a duty, an absolute duty, to call out wherever you see it,” she claimed.

When appraoched by Sky News Stanley Johnson, 81 said that he did not remember such an incident.

“I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes at all – but there you go. And no reply… Hey ho, good luck and thanks,” the former MEP said.

Her allegation was followed by another from political journalist Ailbhe Rea who said she was “groped” by the former MEP at the party conference in 2019.

Rea tweeted that she was “grateful” to the MP for “calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the prime minister’s father”.