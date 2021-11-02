Boris Johnson To Fly Home From Glasgow Climate Summit On Private Jet

Boris Johnson will travel back to London from the climate summit by private jet

The British prime minister will fly 400 miles from Glasgow to London on a luxury Union flag-branded jet just hours after telling world leaders that they must stop ‘quilting the earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2’

He also who proclaimed only this week that the world is at ‘one minute to midnight on that doomsday clock’ due to the alleged climate crisis

Apparently, a train journey would be too inconvenient due to “significant time restraints”.

Breitbart reports: Downing Street confirmed on Monday that the Prime Minister will be flying back to London on a private jet from the COP26 meeting in Glasgow at the end of this week rather than opting for the more environmentally friendly method of taking a four and a half hour train journey.

“It is important that the Prime Minister is able to move around the country and obviously we face significant time constraints,” the spokesman said per the Evening Standard, heedless of the fact that everyone else currently being told to fly less resorts to air travel for much the same reason.

Downing Street went on to defend the use of the private jet by claiming that it is one of the “most carbon-efficient planes of its size in the world” and produces 15 per cent fewer emissions than the Prime Minister’s other private jet, the Voyager.

“Our approach to tackling climate change is to use technology so that we do not have to change how we use modes of transport, rather we use technology on things like electric vehicles so that we can still get to net-zero,” the spokesman said.

The jet in question is not an electric vehicle, however.