Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British prime minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Johnson tweeted a video message to confirm he had the virus. He said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.”….

Together we will beat this.

Sky News reports: Downing Street said Mr Johnson had been tested on the advice of his chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, having been experiencing “mild symptoms” on Thursday.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the statement added.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.