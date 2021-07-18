Boris Johnson Not Isolating Despite Being Pinged After Health Secretary’s Positive Covid Test

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are not going to be isolating despite being pinged by the NHS app following Sajid Javid’s positive Covid test, Downing Street has confirmed.

After Javid, the newly-appointed health secretary tested positive for covid and went into quarantine it was thought a number of other ministers and officials might also have to self-isolate…….like the rest of us are told we must.

But according to Downing Street, both Johnson and Sunak will be taking in a pilot scheme which means they will be tested daily and will not have to quarantine.

Sky News reports: A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister and chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID.

“They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.

“They will be conducting only essential government business during this period.”

Mr Javid revealed on Saturday that he had tested positive for COVID – only a day after the health secretary reportedly met with Mr Johnson in Downing Street.