Boris Johnson: Brits Will Likely Need 3rd Jab To Travel Without Quarantine Or Restriction

British prime monister Boris Johnson has warning the over-40s that covid booster jabs will most likely be needed to allow travel without quarantine or restriction.

Johnson revealed that eight million adults over the age of 40 will be offered the third jab in a bid to reduce the risk of Covid restrictions this winter and allow passengers to travel without needing to quarantine.

He has however, refused to rule out a Christmas lockdown.

The Mail Online reports:Mr Johnson warned of a Covid ‘blizzard from the East’ as ministers refused to rule out re-imposing tough travel restrictions on Europe amid fears over surging cases.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose as new data shows the booster cuts the risk of infection by more than 80 per cent.

Since September all over-50s and the clinically vulnerable – 32million Britons in total – have been eligible for third doses. Yesterday this was extended to all those aged 40 to 49, who can book their jabs from Monday.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson said: ‘If we want to control the epidemic here in the UK and if we want to avoid restrictions on our daily lives we must all get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible.’

Mr Johnson admitted that a Christmas lockdown was not completely off the cards as he made a desperate plea for Britons to get their booster jabs and the UK’s daily Covid cases continued to rise.

The PM — who appeared to be suffering from a cold — warned ‘storm clouds’ of infection were gathering over Europe and forcing nations back into restrictions, which highlighted how the UK ‘cannot afford to be complacent’.

He said people should get a booster if they want to ‘avoid restrictions on daily lives’, adding that it would be an ‘utter tragedy’ if double-vaccinated people died from Covid because they didn’t get one.

Mr Johnson also admitted people might need proof of a booster jab to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future, in a move which could cause fresh chaos for Britons’ travel plans.