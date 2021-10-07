Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Child Rapist Illegally Entering The US

Border Patrol agents stationed in the Yuma Sector announced that they had arrested a child rapist who was attempting to illegally enterr the country on Monday.

During a routine background check it was found that the pedophile had felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest.

Fox News reports: Chris T. Clem, the sector’s chief patrol agent, tweeted that Edgar Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez has been turned over to U.S. Marshals to face prosecution. He posted a photo of the suspect in the backseat of a van. Border Patrol did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Yuma Sector agents arrested a child rapist that illegally entered the U.S. on Monday. The migrant, Edgard Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez, has felony convictions for first degree child rape and incest. Agents turned over the migrant to US Marshals this morning to face prosecution. pic.twitter.com/YXPs3LGMQG — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) October 6, 2021

CBS 13 reported that agents encountered Gutierrez-Martinez on Monday and learned about the convictions during a background check.

The arrest underscores the safety concerns at the border during the surge in migration.

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested a number of criminal illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. in the last week, including sex offenders with prior convictions and an MS-13 gang member.