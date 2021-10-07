Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Child Rapist Illegally Entering The US

Border Patrol agents stationed in the Yuma Sector announced that they had arrested a child rapist who was attempting to illegally enterr the country on Monday.
During a routine background check it was found that the pedophile had felony convictions for first-degree child rape and incest.
Fox News reports: Chris T. Clem, the sector’s chief patrol agent, tweeted that Edgar Antonio Gutierrez-Martinez has been turned over to U.S. Marshals to face prosecution. He posted a photo of the suspect in the backseat of a van. Border Patrol did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.
CBS 13 reported that agents encountered Gutierrez-Martinez on Monday and learned about the convictions during a background check.
The arrest underscores the safety concerns at the border during the surge in migration.
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested a number of criminal illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. in the last week, including sex offenders with prior convictions and an MS-13 gang member.
