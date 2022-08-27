Border Patrol Agent Rescues 2 Migrant Babies Who’d Been Left to Die in Arizona Desert

A Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent rescued two migrant babies who were left to die by smugglers in the Arizona desert on Thursday, authorities said.
According to KOLD, a group of migrants who were detained at the Lukeville Port of Entry reported that the babies had been left alone near the Organ Pipe National Monument.
After responding to the scene, the border agent found an 18-month-old toddler crying and a 4-month-old baby who was face down and unresponsive.
Breitbart reports: Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a report revealing that agents had to provide emergency medical care to an infant and a toddler left to die in the Sonoran Desert mountains to die.
“Yesterday smugglers left an infant and a toddler in the Sonoran Desert to die,” Chief Modlin stated. “This is cruelty. And it is gut-wrenching.”
Agents found the children in the Sonoran Desert after smugglers left them behind. Modlin reported the babies were ages four months and 18 months.
When agents arrived, the infant was unresponsive, the sector chief stated. Agents provided emergency medical care and revived the little girl.
“The heartlessness of smugglers cannot be underestimated.,” he stated.
The rescue of the two abandoned babies comes shortly after three children drowned in the Rio Grande in Texas, Breitbart Texas reported. A toddler and a five-year-old drowned on Monday during border crossing incidents in Eagle Pass and El Paso.
