Border Agents Arrest Illegal Alien Child Rapist in Texas

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted pedophile at a ranch in south Laredo on Tuesday.

Laredo South agents encountered a group of nine people walking through the brush inside a ranch property in south Laredo. One individual was identified as Francis Lima-Sanchez, a 27-year-old Guatemalan citizen who had crossed the border illegally.

Lmtonline.com reports: A records check revealed Lima-Sanchez had a prior felony conviction for first-degree rape involving a minor younger than 13 years old in Southampton, New York. Records also revealed that Lima-Sanchez had an extraditable warrant out of Albany, New York, and was turned over to Webb County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

“Through this fiscal year to date, Laredo Sector agents have arrested 623 criminal (immigrants) throughout the Laredo area of responsibility. Our agents remain committed in their resolve to meet all threats at the border and to protect the citizens of this country from dangerous criminals,” Border Patrol said in a statement.