Booster Jabs May Force CDC To Change Definition Of ‘Fully Vaccinated’

The Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the agency may have to change its definition of being “fully vaccinated”against Covid, because of the booster shots.

When asked if those eligible for booster shots needed to get the third jab in order to keep their full vaccination status, Dr Rochell Walensky said: “We have not yet changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated“

Noting that not all Americans are eligible for booster shots at this time, Walensky added: “We may need to update our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ in the future“

People in the US are considered fully vaccinated if they have two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one shot required for the Johnson & Johnson jab. If boosters became part of the requirement to be considered ‘fully vaccinated’, many who received their shots early on will likely need to get boosters to maintain their ‘vaccinated’ status.

Boosters for every available vaccine in the US have received approval from the CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but only for eligible groups. The CDC has approved booster doses for all adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and seniors and immunocompromised adults for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Walensky and the CDC announced this week people could also mix and match booster shots safely. It was announced Friday that eligibility for boosters will expand in the coming months.

Walensky encouraged anyone eligible to get their booster shots, regardless of its future impact on their vaccination status.

“They are all highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even in the midst of the widely circulating Delta variant,” Walensky said.

Vaccine mandate opponents have been critical of Walensky’s latest comments, accusing the health official of shifting the “goalposts.”

“The goalposts are moving. First they changed the definition of ‘vaccine.’ Now they’re changing the definition of ‘fully vaccinated,’” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) tweeted.

If the definition of what constitutes a vaccine and what "fully vaccinated" means is subject to change based on a person or group's whim, at least let's stop pretending there's even a gossamer of science behind any of it.

