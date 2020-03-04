Bonkers Biden Introduces His Wife as His Sister

Former vice president Joe Biden confused his wife for his sister during a speech following his Super Tuesday primary wins.
“By the way, this is my little sister Valerie,” Biden said in Los Angeles, while pointing at his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.
“And I’m Jill’s husband,” he continued, taking the hand of his sister. “You switched on me,” he said after realizing his gaff.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It happens to the best of us… right?
They’re putting all their money on Joe.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire