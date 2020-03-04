Bonkers Biden Introduces His Wife as His Sister

Former vice president Joe Biden confused his wife for his sister during a speech following his Super Tuesday primary wins.

“By the way, this is my little sister Valerie,” Biden said in Los Angeles, while pointing at his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

“And I’m Jill’s husband,” he continued, taking the hand of his sister. “You switched on me,” he said after realizing his gaff.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It happens to the best of us… right?

Video: HERE is Biden confusing his wife for his SISTER #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/RYzUBkuAtd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2020

They’re putting all their money on Joe.

Oh dear God. Biden just introduced his sister as his wife on stage. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 4, 2020

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses who his wife is and who his sister is during Super Tuesday speech. pic.twitter.com/79HyNCPnHB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 4, 2020