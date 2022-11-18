Bombshell Report: Ukraine ‘DELIBERATELY’ Fired Missiles Into Poland

Ukrainian officials deliberately launched the Ukrainian S300 missiles into Poland, according to a new bombshell report by Scott Ritter.

The Ukrainians want to spark World War 3 with Russia, and they’ll do anything they can to ensure that happens.

50% of Ukraine's energy system is out of order, – Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. pic.twitter.com/1E8GaiV2Ja — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 18, 2022

Independentsetinel.com reports: A no-fly zone means we’d have to be willing to shoot down Russian planes and enter World War III.

Ritter, a former Marine Intel officer, said Russian missiles were coming in from East to West, and radar detects this. And you have a little radar up front that guides the missile from west to east to intercept the missile. This missile went from east to west into Poland. How does it do it on a ballistic trajectory? You direct a ballistic missile by putting a radar point in the sky that guides it. It then follows the ballistic trajectory down.

Someone painted the sky over Poland with a radar signature that sent a missile to Poland. That’s the only way that missile got to Poland.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg has said there is “no indication” that a missile that struck Poland was a “deliberate attack,” saying it was likely fired by Ukraine while defending itself against a barrage of Russian weapons.

A reputable Polish newspaper reported that Ukrainians deliberately sent it to Poland.

Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer, Scott Ritter, says the Ukrainians deliberately launched missiles at Poland to trigger NATO intervention. pic.twitter.com/UDL6cmreUH — Hassan Mafi ‏ (@thatdayin1992) November 18, 2022

NEWSPAPER REPORT THAT UKRAINE DELIBERATELY FIRED THE MISSILE AT POLAND

Gazeta Wyborcza writes: On Tuesday afternoon, a rocket hit the grain dryer in Przewodów. Two residents of the village were killed. Initially, there were suspicions that the rocket was launched from Russia, but on Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that its trajectory does not indicate this. President Andrzej Duda knew this from NATO sources on Tuesday evening. In Wednesday’s speech, he stressed that “it was not an attack on Poland” and most likely a missile of the Ukrainian air defense, which simultaneously repelled the attack of Russian missiles.

A Polish farmer and a purchaser, both in their 60s, were killed at a grain facility on a farm.

Gazeta Wyborcza said Ukraine deliberately shelled the territory of Poland.

RUNNING OUT OF WEAPONS

Meanwhile, the US is running low on arms to give to Ukraine. The Pentagon is reportedly concerned about its stockpiles of artillery shells and air defense and anti-tank missiles.

According to CNN, three US officials interviewed by the outlet, some of the challenges the US is facing in terms of supporting Ukraine include its “dwindling” stockpiles of arms and the ability of the defense industry to cope with demand. One official told CNN that Washington can send a “finite amount” of excess stock to Kiev.

The report says that Washington is particularly concerned about the available stockpiles of 155mm artillery shells and Stinger air defense missiles. Some officials are also worried about the production of arms such as HARMs anti-radiation missiles, GMLRS surface-to-surface missiles, and Javelin anti-tank systems.

CNN’s sources maintain, however, that the dent in the stockpiles does not compromise national security, given that the weapons for Ukraine do not come from the supplies the Pentagon reserves for its own contingencies. A senior official also told the outlet that the assessment that the US is “running low” on arms is subjective, as it depends on how much risk the Pentagon is prepared to accept.

Europe can’t backfill a thing.