Bombshell Report: Newsom & Soros Secretly Oversaw Early Release of Thousands of Child Rapists

California Governor Gavin Newsom and George Soros secretly worked together to grant early parole to thousands of pedophiles and sex offenders, according to a new bombshell report.

A disturbing number of convicted pedophiles have received less than a year prison time for their sickening crimes, including raping children younger than 14, according to a new Daily Mail analysis of a California database of sex offenders.

Headlineusa.com reports: The numbers pulled from the state’s Megan’s Law database were chilling. In one particularly horrendous category, 365 pedophiles who had been convicted of “continuous sexual abuse of a child” spent less than 12 months in prison, along with 39 cases of sodomy with a child under 16, and three cases of kidnapping a child under 14 “with intent to commit lewd or lascivious acts,” according to data.

The Mail reported that “More than 7,000 sex offenders were convicted of ‘lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age’ but were let out of prison the same year they were incarcerated.”

Former and current prosecutors from across California called the data, and the damning failings that the numbers represent of the state’s weak crime policies, “terrifying.”

“Statistics clearly show that pedophiles don’t get reformed,” former Los Angeles sex crimes prosecutor Samuel Dordulian told the Daily Mail.

“They’re going to come out and they’re going to commit again,” he said. “Letting these people out early, we’re allowing for a lot more victimization. And that’s terrifying.”

A current child abuse prosecutor in the L.A. District Attorney’s Office called the early release of pedophiles “a disgrace,” and laid blame on the state’s disastrous initiative that allows early parole for nonviolent felons, which was championed by notorious soft-on-crime, Soros-funded L.A. District Attorney George Gascon.

“Thousands of child victims are being denied justice and George Gascon and his group of radical prosecutors can care less,” said L.A. Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, who noted that the state’s department of corrections “is not even notifying the child victims and their families of these early releases. It’s shameful.”

The blame can also be spread to Newsom, said the former sex crimes prosecutor, who called the early releases a “very, very scary trend.”

“With Newsom, they’ve passed a lot of legislation where they are allowing for resentencing, they’re allowing for people to come back and there’s a push to have less time spent in prison,” Dordulian said.

“But these types of individuals, they’re not amenable to rehabilitation, and studies have shown that,” he said. “They’re gonna harm another child.”