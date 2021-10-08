Bombshell Report: FBI & CIA Threatened To Harm Facebook Execs Unless They Banned Conservatives

U.S. intelligence agencies threatened to harm top executives at Facebook if they didn’t ban particular conservative users from their platforms, according to a new report.

Erik Finman, the man behind the Freedom Phone, claims that many top executives within Big Tech are actually against censorship. The reason, he says, that censorship is so rampant on these platforms is because the U.S. government has forced them into censoring users.

Freedomfirstnetwork.com reports: During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Erik shared that a friend of his who is an executive at Facebook told him that intelligence agencies would email Facebook demanding that they ban particular conservatives, and if they didn’t those agencies would “come after you.”

According to this account, our own government is threatening private companies in order to restrict free speech, which is a violation of the Constitution. They are attempting to use a loophole, using mafia-like threatening tactics in order to technically not restrict free speech directly, all while compelling private businesses to do their dirty work for them.

This type of compromise is why we need to create our own conservative ecosystem. My good friend Bobby Lopez and I have been talking about this, even going so far as to hold our first Cancel-Proof Christianity Summit a few weeks ago in Texas. What Erik Finman is doing with Freedom Phone is exactly the kind of thing Conservatives everywhere need to do.

We must begin to see where we can take the power away from the Left. This means that we redirect our financial resources to America First conservative companies. Companies like Freedom Phone.

Once we are no longer beholden to them anymore, they cannot cancel or censor us. They can’t force us to lose our jobs or bank accounts. If we can become completely self-sufficient, they have no more power over us to silence us. We are free to shout our viewpoints from the rooftops and there’d be nothing they can do about it.