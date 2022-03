BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Doc Admits Numerous Severe Adverse Reactions Following Jab

A newly released document reveals a massive number of serious adverse reactions people are likely to suffer from as a result of getting the Pfizer jab.

The bombshell document details a large number of observed adverse reactions beginning on page 30. The list is exhaustive, and spans over 8 pages.

It appears that Pfizer was desperate for the information to remain hidden from the public, with a blurb on the first page warning that “dissemination of this information outside of Pfizer, its Affiliates, its Licensees, or Regulatory Agencies is strictly prohibited.”

The information contained in this document is proprietary and confidential. Any disclosure, reproduction, distribution, or other dissemination of this information outside of Pfizer, its Affiliates, its Licensees, or Regulatory Agencies is strictly prohibited. Except as may be otherwise agreed to in writing, by accepting or reviewing these materials, you agree to hold such information in confidence and not to disclose it to others (except where required by applicable law), nor to use it for unauthorized purposes. 5.3.6-postmarketing-experience-1Download

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports:

The number of adverse events listed remained numerous. One notable condition found in Pfizer’s data is 1p36 deletion syndrome, which the National Library of Medicine describes as “a disorder that typically causes severe intellectual disability.” They also point out the severity of the disease, noting that “most affected individuals do not speak, or speak only a few words” and “may have temper tantrums, bite themselves, or exhibit other behavior problems.”

The “Adverse Events of Special Interest” identified from pages 30-38 can be found below: