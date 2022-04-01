BOMBSHELL: Official Studies Conclude ‘COVID Jabs Do NOT Stop Infections, Transmissions, Hospitalizations or Deaths’

Official studies into COVID-19 vaccines have found that the jabs do not effectively stop the transmission of the virus, bringing into question the necessity of mandating them worldwide.

Epidemiologist Paul Alexander recently published a round-up of some of the latest studies that calls into question the safety and efficacy of COVID shots.

Uncanceled.news reports: Among the studies that he summarized was one from Israel that showed vaccinated individuals who have never been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 had a 13-fold increased risk of getting infected with the delta variant compared to those who have been unvaccinated but have been previously infected, showing that natural immunity is more effective.

Another study from the European Journal of Epidemiology found that there is no significant relationship between COVID-19 cases and the number of people getting vaccinated on a countrywide level. In other words, getting more people injected does not necessarily lower the spread of the virus.

Official data from the United Kingdom also showed that fully vaccinated adults now have a higher risk of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death compared to the unvaccinated.

Based on the studies, Alexander concluded that COVID vaccines are not to be expected to contribute to eliminating the communal spread of the virus or reaching herd immunity. He also said the studies “unravel the rationale for vaccine mandates and passports.”

Alexander also noted that taking the vaccine escalates the person’s risk of getting infected. This is called negative efficacy, which is jargon for disease-promoting effects in drugs. In the case of a vaccine, this means that the vaccinated person is more likely to get infected compared to the unvaccinated.

This is bad, in particular, because evidence shows that the vaccines are non-sterilizing and that they do not stop infection, transmission, hospitalization or death. They never worked.

For Alexander, what is happening with the COVID vaccines is reminiscent of the negative vaccine efficacy of the dengue vaccines that killed children in the Philippines in 2017, where the shots should not have been used.

Today, the repercussions of COVID vaccines show a massive increase in all-cause mortality numbers reported by insurance companies. Excess deaths are also showing up in almost all age cohorts and cannot be explained away by other causes, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now being referred to as the “greatest fraud” in modern history.

While business continues for Big Pharma companies like Pfizer and Moderna, as word gets out past censors and silencers, it is only a matter of time until the truth about the ineffective vaccines becomes evident to everyone.

Government, Big Pharma gaslighting people

There has also been an interesting change in narrative from medical influencers, public health officials and other mainstream advocates regarding the COVID vaccines. Now, people are supposed to believe that the vaccines were never meant to stop transmission, nor are they supposed to prevent others from getting infected with the disease.

Today, vaccines are said to only prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky brazenly admitting the injections can no longer prevent transmission.

This move by the government, Big Pharma and other medical “professionals” is called manipulative gaslighting. People were told from the beginning that the rapidly developed vaccines will “end the pandemic” and those who are fully vaccinated are the only ones allowed to have access to their jobs and going to public spaces.

People are also expected to accept the unethical decisions from policymakers regarding their decisions to lift vaccine mandates for professional athletes and performers, but not for police officers or healthcare workers, many of whom already lost their careers because of the mandates that local governments have previously implemented on the guise of public safety.

There’s no other way to describe it: COVID-19 vaccine is the greatest fraud in modern history.