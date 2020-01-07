Bombshell: Obama Granted AMNESTY to Terror Chief Soleimani as Part of Iran Deal

Former President Barack Obama granted amnesty to Iranian terrorist mastermind Gen. Qassem Soleimani as part of the 2015 Iran Deal, according to newly surfaced reports.

The reports, which prove Obama was the most dangerous president in US history and an inveterate supporter of global terrorist activity, reveal the Obama administration removed Soleimani from a list of Iranian outlaws, along with other leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

According to an in-depth geopolitical report in the Telegraph in 2015, Defence Editor Con Coughlin questioned Obama’s decision to protect the Iranian terror chief and declared that Soleimani “fully deserves his reputation as one of the world’s leading terrorist masterminds.”

“For over a decade, he has been the driving force behind an array of Iranian-sponsored terrorist groups, from Hizbollah to Hamas, which have orchestrated a reign of terror throughout the Middle East,” according to the report.

Found buried on page 86 of the annex of President Obama’s “historic” deal with Iran, Soleimani was granted amnesty and was taken off the list of blacklisted terrorists – together with a number of senior members of the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guards.

In addition to submitting to the Iranian regime with the agreement granted in 2015, Obama continued to provide assistance to the Islamic republic, attempting to gain the rogue state backdoor access to the United States financial system, thus circumventing the sanctions on the country.

According to a June 7, 2018 report by the chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), the “Obama administration secretly granted a specific license authorizing the conversion of Iranian assets worth billions of U.S. dollars using the U.S. financial system.”

The transactions did not take place because the U.S. banks refused to complete the requests, preferring to respect the law.

A very significant part of the economic liquidity that Iran achieved with the nuclear deal signed with Obama was invested in its uranium enrichment program and in financing terrorist groups in the Middle East and Syria, a Wall Street Journal article stated.

“Obama sought to win over the Tehran regime by avoiding confrontation and letting Iran get away with it in Syria and elsewhere,” the Wall Street Journal said.

The American drone strike, which killed terrorist Soleimani, is considered a deterrent decision by President Donald Trump.On January 3, Trump said the decision to annihilate Iran’s top military commander, Soleimani, was in line with the current administration policy.

“As president, my highest and most solemn duty is the defense of our nation and its citizens,” the president said.

President Trump described the successful execution as “a flawless precision strike that killed the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qassem Soleimani,” according to the White House.