Bombshell MIT Study Reveals ‘Earth Can Regulate and Stabilize Its Own Temperature’

The earth is able to regulate and stabilize its temperature across vast timescales, even after dramatic changes in climate, according to new research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which debunks claims put forward by prominent climate change alarmists including Bill Gates, Al Gore and Greta Thunberg.

This ‘stabilizing feedback’ is part of the reason Earth has managed to host various lifeforms for the past 3.7 billion years or so, according to the MIT team behind the new research. This feedback has been hypothesized before, but now we have direct evidence too.

To find that evidence, researchers dug deep into existing paleoclimate data collected over the last 66 million years, applying mathematical modeling to determine whether swings in Earth’s average temperatures might be limited by one or more factors.

“You have a planet whose climate was subjected to so many dramatic external changes,” says climate scientist Constantin Arnscheidt, from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). “Why did life survive all this time?”

“One argument is that we need some sort of stabilizing mechanism to keep temperatures suitable for life. But it’s never been demonstrated from data that such a mechanism has consistently controlled Earth’s climate.”

The news that the earth has an in-built temperature control mechanism comes after a leaked video of Bill Gates revealed the climate change alarmist understands the “clean energy” movement is a scam designed to further enrich the elites. Watch:

The MIT team thinks that silicate weathering is a crucial mechanism in how the earth regulates its temperature: as silicate rocks weather and erode over time, deeper layers of mineral are consistently exposed to the atmosphere. Chemical reactions with the silicates draw carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, trapping it in rock and ocean sediment.

Science Alert report: Higher rates of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere ramp up weathering activity, increasing the amount of exposed silicates that in turn remove more of the greenhouse gas from the atmosphere, limiting future weathering.

Sure enough, the timescales of the temperature stabilizations match the timescales that silicate weathering operates on, up to around 400,000 years. The record left by fossils and ice cores suggest that this weathering is indeed keeping temperatures in check.

Without this geological feedback mechanism, the researchers suggest, our planet would be going through fluctuations in temperature that get more and more extreme. Knowing how this works is crucial for understanding the planet’s past, and its future.

“To some extent, it’s like your car is speeding down the street, and when you put on the brakes, you slide for a long time before you stop,” says geophysicist Daniel Rothman, from MIT.

“There’s a timescale over which frictional resistance, or a stabilizing feedback, kicks in, when the system returns to a steady state.”