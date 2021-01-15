BOMBSHELL: Leaked Jack Dorsey Video Exposes Twitter’s Plan to Eliminate Conservatives

Project Veritas released a bombshell video on Thursday showing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitting that he plans to ramp up the anti-Conservative censorship on the platform.

Quotes from the video (posted below):

Dorsey: “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration.”

Dorsey: “So, the focus is certainly on this account [@realDonaldTrump] and how it ties to real world violence. But also, we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

Dorsey: “You know, the U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day.”

