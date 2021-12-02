Bombshell Lawsuit: CIA Covered Up ‘Deep State Pedophile Ring’

The CIA covered up evidence of a Deep State pedophile ring operating within its own agency, according to newly released documents.

The bombshell revelation was reported, surprisingly, by BuzzFeed News, which obtained hundreds of internal CIA reports through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits.

According to the documents, one of the 10 CIA staffers raped a two year old girl and admitted to raping a six-year-old on two occasions. The employee was fired but never criminally charged.

A second CIA agent purchased child rape videos which were recorded by the victims’ mothers – an incident which led to his resignation, but no criminal charges. Another CIA officer was caught attempting to arrange sex with a child, who was actually an undercover FBI agent. His contact was revoked, but no criminal charges were filed.

Rt.com reports: The only CIA employee who was actually charged for child sex crimes was also under investigation for mishandling classified material, according to BuzzFeed.

One unnamed former official told BuzzFeed that the CIA prefers to deal with incidents internally because employees who get charged with a crime “may inadvertently be forced to disclose sources and methods.”

It is not the first time that documents have been released showing a child sex crime problem at the CIA, and the agency’s reluctance to deal with it externally.

In 2015, Vice News also obtained documents through FOIA requests which showed the CIA had knowledge of child abuse and child pornography crimes allegedly committed by its staff.