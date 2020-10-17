Bombshell Hunter Biden Reports Come From the Kremlin Says Adam Schiff

Its those pesky Russians again….at least according to Adam Schiff

On Friday the House Intelligence Committee Chairman claimed that a string of bombshell reports related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings are part of a disinformation campaign coming “from the Kremlin” in an effort to smear the Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The California Democrat was responding to questions about the origins of emails, found on a laptop purported to belong to the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and reported by the New York Post.

Schiff said that Russia has an “obvious interest” in denigrating Biden and wants Donald Trump to win.

“I think we know who the driving force behind this smear has been all along, it’s been the president and the Kremlin,” he said, calling him “the gift that doesn’t stop giving” for Moscow.

Breitbart reports:

Rep. Adam Schiff says he’s concerned that he hasn’t “gotten much from the intelligence community” on Russia peddling disinformation.



“At times, some of the leadership, like Director Ratcliffe, not been very forthcoming in terms of the intelligence on the Russian threat.” pic.twitter.com/JhcVYlCgcf — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 16, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: