BOMBSHELL: Fauci Caught Signing ‘Confidential’ Deal With Wuhan To ‘Destroy Secret Files, Materials’

Dr. Anthony Fauci signed a secret agreement with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, granting the Chinese lab the right to “destroy and/or return the secret files, materials and equipment without any backups,” according to bombshell new documents.

The Galveston National Laboratory – a project of Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens.

According to private emails obtained by the government watchdog group U.S. Right to Know (USRTK), a contract was signed between the two labs in 2017 entitled: “Memorandum Of Understanding Of Cooperation Between Wuhan Institute Of Virology, Chinese Academy Of Sciences, And The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.”

Thenationalpulse.com reports: The contract’s 16th section – confidentiality – reveals that the Wuhan Institute of Virology could ask the Galveston lab to “destroy and/or return the secret files, materials and equipment without any backups.”

“All cooperation and exchanges, documents, data, details and materials shall be treated as confidential information by the parties,” adds the contract.

The contract also outlines the “objectives of the cooperation” between the two labs, including “to strengthen the academic and talent exchanges between the parties” and “to promote the research cooperation between China and the United States for controlling infectious diseases.”

The memorandum of understanding also allowed the labs to “exchange the virus resources strictly for the scientific research purposes.”

The contract appears to have been signed off by the Galveston lab’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel Carolee King and Director James LeDuc.