Bombshell: Durham to Target Rogue ‘Deep State’ FBI Agents Next

According to John Solomon of Just The News, Durham wants to bring the FBI to justice for knowingly and wilfully lying about the debunked Trump-Russia dossier.

Transcript: Maria Bartiromo: He is the editor in chief of Just The News. He joins me right now. John, it’s good to see you this morning. Thanks so much for being here. Give us your reaction to this latest indictment. We are going to show it on the screen. This is the indictment of Danchenko, who we know made up many parts of that dossier.

Joh Soloman: He did. In fact, the single most important line in the dossier that the FBI uses to get the original FISA warrant that there was a well-developed conspiracy to work with Russia to hijack the election, actually is a contrived statement. The FBI indictment says it, Danchenko made that up. He claimed it came from the American Russian Chamber of Commerce official. He never met that guy. Never talked to that guy. Made up the entire line that becomes probably the single most important line in convincing a FISA court to give spy authority on the Trump campaign. This was a case built upon lie upon lie upon lie and every time we get a new indictment, we learn of new lies. It’s remarkable.

Maria Bartiromo: Yeah, and every day, every week along the way, Sunday Morning Futures was documenting those lies as well by 2018 and 19. Now we’ve got three indictments here, John, what do you think this tells us about where John Durham is going next? You’ve got a great piece this morning in just the news zeroing in on the FBI.

John Solomon: Yeah, so there are two sort of buckets that John Durham has been focused on. One of those buckets were the last two indictments. Did people around Hillary Clinton knowingly and willfully give false information to the FBI to cause them to proceed with the investigation? That’s where you get the Sussman indictment that the lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s law firm. That’s where you get the Danchenko indictment this past week. The separate bucket is focused on the FBI and did the FBI knowingly and willfully mislead the court in Congress about the weaknesses in their evidence or the lack of evidence or the serious problems that they were alerted to in this investigation? And that part of the investigation is very active. Thus far we’ve had a single indictment there. A lawyer who doctored a piece of evidence, but many other people are being examined at this moment.

