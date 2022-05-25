Bombshell: CNN Finally Admits mRNA Jabs Destroy Immunity

CNN is now admitting that Covid-19 mRNA jabs are destroying people’s natural immunity – something independent media outlets have reported for months.

In an article published Friday breaking down “The quest for longer-lasting Covid-19 vaccines,” and as breakthrough infections for double-vaccinated and boosted individuals have continued to mount, CNN admitted scientists are trying to figure out why immunity supposedly provided by the jabs doesn’t seem to last.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“But there’s another piece of the immunity puzzle that scientists are urgently trying to solve, and that is whether some of this drop off in our protection may be a result of the mRNA technology used to build some Covid-19 vaccines, such as those developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, which were the first in the world to use this platform.”

Infowars.com reports: Vaccine cheerleader Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has pushed the mRNA vaccines for close to two years, contributed to the article, this time claiming, “Some vaccine platforms give a very high degree of protection but the durability isn’t very long.”

He then threw the failed experimental mRNA technology under the bus saying, “We got a really great platform with mRNA… But let’s try to be better.”

The talking point was also espoused on “Good Morning America” of all places last week, with an ABC News senior medical contributor admitting the mRNA vaccines and subsequent boosters could be destroying immune systems.

Indeed, CNN’s latest piece echoes what Infowars and others have been reporting for months, namely that the vaccines are weakening the body’s immune response leaving people vulnerable to recurring infections.

The anomaly was first reported by vaccine researcher Alex Berenson, who highlighted an alarming admission by the UK government that antibody levels appeared to be lower in people who were infected with Covid-19 after being vaccinated.

“What the British are saying is they are now finding the vaccine interferes with your body’s innate ability after infection to produce antibodies against not just the spike protein but other pieces of the virus,” Berenson explained at the time.

The researcher took a bittersweet victory lap Monday highlighting another passage in the CNN article that appeared to admit mRNA vaccines have been a total failure.

The CNN passage stated:

The United States is at a point in the pandemic now where health officials are grappling with the fact that to maintain immunity against Covid-19 in the community, the nation will either need to administer booster shots on a regular — or possibly annual — basis, or will need to rollout an entirely new vaccine altogether.

The statement portends the media may soon attempt to distance itself from the failed vaccine, Berenson writes.

“What you’re seeing here is the first steps toward an official acknowledgement that the mRNA vaccines have failed and new vaccines are coming sooner or later,” he wrote.

If that’s the case, the White House will also cease promotion of the ineffective boosters, of which Joe Biden has received two booster doses, and possibly blame vaccine skeptics for the hesitancy.

“Thus the booster campaigns will be allowed to molder, probably within months,” Berenson predicts. “The White House will excuse the failure of the vaccines as a failure of public opinion, claiming that ‘mRNA vaccine hesitancy has risen to unsustainable levels,’ or some such, and that we need new vaccine technology. (By new I mean old, most likely.) They may even be cynical enough to blame those of us who were right all along for said hesitancy.’”

In other words, the “conspiracy theorists” will have been right again.

There could be a silver lining, however, in that Pfizer would sustain a large hit to their profits if the millions of vaccine doses go unused, and ride off into the sunset with their coffers filled.

“The great mRNA experiment will come to an end, not with a bang but with 200 million expired doses in freezers. The most likely but by no means certain outcome is: zero long-term benefit, zero to some long-term harm, and $100 billion-plus for Pfizer and the gang,” Berenson predicts.

Let’s hope this is the case.