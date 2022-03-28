BOMBSHELL: CIA Officer Confesses to Rigging Election for Biden

A CIA officer has confessed that the ‘Deep State’ rigged the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden, and brazenly admitted the agency would do it again.

In a bombshell Twitter thread, former CIA officer John Sipher boasted that he took “special pride” in his efforts to discredit the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story and gleefully admitted to “swinging” the election away from Trump.

Sipher was one of many “intelligence experts” who falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop story from the New York Post back in October of 2020 was part of a “Russian disinformation campaign.”

Redvoicemedia.com reports: A March 18th report from the New York Post mentioned how Sipher was among those “officials” who’d “signed a letter saying that the laptop ‘has the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’”

Yet, these 51 purported intelligence experts didn’t have any evidence to back up their assertions at the time – they were merely operating off a convenient hunch that happened to behoove the Biden campaign right before the election.

This letter they’d all signed on to was published on October 19th of 2020, a mere five days after the New York Post dropped the bombshell story on the laptop that has since been validated by a myriad of outlets – to include the New York Times.

Clearly, the massive cover-up and attempts to discredit a valid report by clamoring about Russia during an election year had some consequences.

Come March 27th, Grenell shared a screenshot of Sipher’s Twitter account, writing, “lol. He signed the letter saying Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation.”

Sipher’s response seemed smug in nature, as he replied to Grenell stating that he bears a sense of pride that his own breed of disinformation resulted in impacting the election in Biden’s favor.

“I take special pride in personally swinging the election away from Trump. You’re welcome. Maybe cowardly Dick forgot he blocked me for the last several years and only unblocked me to give me credit for swinging the election.”

Of course, after smugly boasting about how he relishes the impacts caused by his and others’ false assertions regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story, he shared another post on Twitter trying to clean up his prior post.

“Just to be clear. Disingenuous Dick and his cronies are spinning this story by pretending the letter said something it didn’t say. Didn’t say the laptop wasn’t Biden’s but that Russia and the right-wing were exploring and amplifying the story for disinformation purposes.”

The irony of Sipher prefacing the post with “Just to be clear” to go on and deliver the most nonsensical art of the spin is the chef’s kiss in all this. Sipher is claiming that he and others didn’t claim “the laptop wasn’t Biden’s” but merely that “the story” was shared for “disinformation purposes.”

That makes zero sense considering the October 2020 report from the New York Post was about the Hunter Biden laptop and the contents and communications discovered on it. The laptop was the story – to call the “exploring and amplifying” of the report “disinformation” is to quite literally call the laptop itself a piece of disinformation.