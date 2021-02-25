Bombshell: Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Assault – ‘I Was Told to Shut the Hell up About It’

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually assaulted a former aide, who was then told to ‘shut up’ about the ordeal when she complained about it.

Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, claims Cuomo repeatedly touched her body, attempted to kiss her on the mouth, invited her to play “strip poker,” and made repeated lewd comments about her body. In a disturbing blog post published on Wednesday, Boyland posted screenshots of emails and texts detailing her shocking ordeal with Cuomo.

Boylan alleges that Cuomo’s top female staff members “normalized” his predatory behavior. In 2018, she attempted to “speak up” after Cuomo kissed her on the lips without consent, but her superiors immediately threatened her for doing so:

“After that, my fears worsened. I came to work nauseous every day. My relationship with his senior team — mostly women — grew hostile after I started speaking up for myself. I was reprimanded and told to get in line by his top aides, but I could no longer ignore it.

On September 26, 2018, I sent a mass email informing staff members of my resignation.”

Breitbart.com reports: The allegations come as Cuomo’s administration is under investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn following reports that the governor’s top deputy told Democrat lawmakers that officials withheld the nursing home data, admitting that they “froze” due to fears that the figures could “be used against us” in a federal probe.

The New York Post first revealed the damning admission.

In response to the scandal, New York state lawmakers are calling for Cuomo’s emergency powers, granted for coronavirus pandemic, to be stripped from him.

There have been more than 13,000 confirmed and presumed-positive coronavirus deaths of nursing home residents since March 1, 2020, with about 4,091 of those deaths occurring after the resident was transported out of a nursing home, according to an update posted Monday on the health department’s website. There were also about 1,743 such deaths among residents of other adult-care facilities since March, the new data showed, with about 1,493 of those deaths occurring after the resident was transported elsewhere.