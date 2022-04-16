Bodybuilding Champion Cedric McMillan Dies Aged 44

Bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan has died according to his long-term sponsor. He was 44 years old.

The 2017 Arnold classic champion had been open about suffering from long-term covid which had apparently caused him heart issues, Generation Iron reported.

The CEO of supplements company Black Skull, Marcelo Bella, confirmed the news of his passing on Tuesday in an Instagram post. His death has left the entire bodybuilding community “dismayed”, Black Skull USA added.

The New Jersey native is the third bodybuilder known to have died in the US in the last six months.

George Peterson and Shawn Rhoden died at the end of last year, also at a young age.

Sky News reports: The athlete’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed but reports suggest he suffered a cardiac arrest

Black Skull USA posted on Instagram: “We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today.

“Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend and father.

“Our prayers are with all his family and friends,” the statement said, adding McMillan “fought the good fight and now he rests”.