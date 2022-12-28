Bob Marley’s Grandson Jo Mersa Marley, Dies Suddenly Aged 31

Reggae artist Joseph ‘Jo’ Mersa Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley died on Tuesday. He was 31.

The rising star who went by his stage name Jo Mersa was found unresponsive in a car on Tuesday

The details of his death are unclear, though according to TMZ he may have died from complications related to asthma.

Joseph, son of Stephen Marley, took to Miami Dade College and studied audio engineering after spending his early years in Jamaica.

He went on to drop an EP in 2014 called “Comfortable” … which held some tracks like “Rock and Swing” and “Bogus.” He also released the hit single, “Burn It Down,” in 2016 — and put out a 2nd EP, “Eternal,” last year.