Bob Marley’s Fully Jabbed Grandson Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly at 31

Bob Marley’s fully vaccinated grandson Joseph Mersa Marley died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was just 31 years old.
According to an announcement from streaming service TIDAL, Marley was found unresponsive in his car yesterday.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Express.co.uk reports: Express.co.uk have contacted Joseph’s representatives for comment.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
11 hours ago, WZPP shared on Instagram: “In sad news, Jo Mersa Marley, son of Stephen Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, has allegedly passed away today from an asthma attack.
“The WZPP family would like to send our deepest condolences to the Marley family during this difficult time.”
In another update that followed an hour later, they penned: “Update: Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Jo Mersa Marley, son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, has passed away unexpectedly from an asthma attack.
“He was found in his vehicle earlier this morning. Known for his hit Burn It Down the reggae artist leaves behind his wife and daughter.
“We send our deepest condolences to the Marley family during this difficult time.”
Joseph, who was born on March 12, 1991, rose to fame with his memorable 2016 single Burn It Down, which also features his brother Yohan.
The singer-songwriter also released an EP titled Comfortable in 2014, and a debut album, Eternal, in 2021.
Jamaica’s minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport led tributes to the late musician following the sad news of his death.
Olivia Grange wrote in a statement: “I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grandson of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died.
“I extend my deepest condolences to Stephen, Jo’s mom, Kerry, the Marleys and other family members.
“My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph’s friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere.
“His untimely passing at the young age of 31 [years old] is a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation.
“May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other.”
Jamaican opposition leader Mark J. Golding also shared in a statement: “I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley.
“A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 [years] old.
“The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen [and] the entire family.”
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Meghan Markle Says People Who Call Her a Narcissist Are Racist - December 28, 2022
- Bob Marley’s Fully Jabbed Grandson Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly at 31 - December 28, 2022
- Elon Musk Ousts Fauci: “Gain-of-Function Is Just Another Way of Saying Bioweapon” - December 28, 2022