Sen. Blumenthal Calls for Don Jr. to Be Jailed: “Prison Is the Only Answer”

Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal has called on Donald Trump Jr. to be sent to prison if he fails to comply with his subpoena.

“If he fails to answer, he ought to be put in jail — if he fails to comply with a lawful subpoena, he has no privilege, prison is the only answer,” Blumenthal told reporters on Thursday.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says if Donald Trump Jr. fails to comply to a subpoena from the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee he should be "put in jail": "He has no privilege, prison is the only answer" https://t.co/wRHSMOzcwT pic.twitter.com/A4wD0IfaId — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 9, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. to answer questions about his prior testimony to Senate investigators related to the Russia investigation by May 15.

Axios reported on the subpoena of Don Jr., the first subpoena of one of President Trump’s children (that we know of), citing “sources with direct knowledge.”

The Senate Intel Panel, chaired by RINO Richard Burr (R-NC) and co-chaired by the incredibly corrupt Mark Warner (D-VA) are purposely dragging out the Russia investigation and won’t be releasing a final report until the end of summer.

The Senate Intel Panel is likely going to question Donald Trump Jr. about his knowledge of the proposed Trump Tower in Moscow — that was NEVER built.

Don Jr. previously testified to the Committee (for 25 hours) that he was only “peripherally aware” of the plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has not said a word yet about the subpoena — he must speak out about this abuse of power under his watch and put an end to it immediately.

McConnell just said from the Senate floor Tuesday that as far as the Trump-Russia witch hunt is concerned, it’s “case closed!”