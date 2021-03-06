Blue-Check Libtards Panic About Life Returning to Normal

March 6, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Blue-check liberals on Twitter are panicking now that the world is returning to normal, following a year of devastating lockdowns around the world.

Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of left-wing @19news, tweeted on Friday night that she was “panicked about life inching back toward ‘normal’”:

According to wealthy Ramshaw, there have been many “liberating” moments in the past year being forced to wear masks and stay locked up inside her home:

NYT’s hack Taylor Lorenz enthusiastically agrees:

So does former HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen:

Twitchy.com reports: Security expert Garrett Graff says he’s “terrified about returning to the life I had pre-pandemic”:

Conservative Mindy Finn feels this way, too:

And CNN’s Brian Stelter says “this is exactly where” his wife is “right now”:

With all due respect to all of these blue-checks, GTFOH.

