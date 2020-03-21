After being alerted via email on Thursday that they had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 on the job, New York staffers for billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s anti-Trump election campaign were laid off Friday.

The Bloomberg staffers were allegedly promised paid positions, including health insurance, until the November election, as Bloomberg continued his anti-Trump campaigning despite quitting the race himself.

Now the staffers are expected to lose their health insurance at the end of March.

In the email sent to staffers advising them of their possible coronavirus exposure, Bloomberg campaign human resources said the infected individual had been present in the offices until early this week.

“In the meantime, as a precautionary measure, we ask that you continue to stay out of the office and work from home for the next 14 days,” the email said.

Newsweek report: New York has been one of the states hardest hit by coronavirus with recent data indicating over 8,000 reported confirmed cases.

After the layoffs, Bloomberg's campaign said it has sent a list of names to the DNC for employment consideration.

“We will assist the DNC as much as we are able to, including by providing names of staff and working to help them onboard and grow their program as expediently as possible,” said a spokesperson for Bloomberg’s campaign in a Friday statement.

“Although Mike suspended his campaign,” the statement continued, “he remains committed to defeating Trump and we hope all our staff submit their names for positions with the DNC Coordinated Campaign this transfer will help fund.”

Bloomberg staffers across the country were told they would be losing their positions as his campaign shifted $18 million in funds to the Democratic National Committee in order to campaign against President Donald Trump in battleground states.

The move by Bloomberg to fire staff while they are in quarantine is the latest in a long list of campaign controversies. Last month Bloomberg was caught saying America should deny health care to some elderly citizens who have cancer to save money.

The billionaire also announced plans to provide abortion pills over-the-counter and allow non-doctors to abort babies in the United States.