America must deny health care to some elderly citizens, according to Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, who recently announced his plans to prop up and build on Obamacare.

According to Bloomberg, doctors should turn away some elderly patients, telling them to “go and enjoy, you’ve had a long life” because healthcare will “bankrupt us,” unless American society denies health care to these senior citizens.

Speaking to potential voters on the campaign trail, Mike Bloomberg outlined his vision for an America in which elderly citizens are treated as disposable:

“All of these costs keep going up. Nobody wants to pay anymore money. And at the rate we’re going healthcare is going to bankrupt us. So not only do we have a problem we’ve got to sit here and say which things we’re going to do and which things we’re not. Nobody wants to do that.

“If you show up with prostrate cancer and you’re 95 years old, we should say go and enjoy, you’ve had a long life, there’s no cure and we can’t do anything. If you’re a young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not willing to do that, yet.”

Bloomberg explaining how healthcare will “bankrupt us,” unless we deny care to the elderly.



“If you show up with cancer & you’re 95 years old, we should say…there’s no cure, we can’t do anything.



A young person, we should do something. Society’s not willing to do that, yet.” pic.twitter.com/7E5UFHXLue — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 16, 2020

Spoken like a true heartless socialist. How despicable.

Bloomberg was singing from a different hymn sheet in November when he outlined his healthcare policy, stating “No one should have to forgo care because they don’t have insurance, and no one should face hardships because of medical bills.”

However in his unguarded moments, it seems the 78-year-old billionaire has a very different vision for Americans under a Bloomberg administration.