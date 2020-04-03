Bloomberg Groups Tell Governors to IGNORE Trump’s ‘Essential’ Label for Gun Stores

Two of Michael Bloomberg’s anti-Second Amendment groups have demanded that state governors “ignore” President Trump’s “essential business” classification for gun stores.

Bloomberg’s gun control groups, Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety, are urging governors to ignore federal measures and shut down gun stores amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 28th, President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued guidance concerning the coronavirus shutdown restirctions.

DHS declared that gun stores and manufacturers across the country would be classified as “essential businesses” during the lockdown.

Breitbart.com reports: A post on the Everytown/Moms Demand Action website quotes Moms Demands Action’s Shannon Watts saying, “The gun lobby has fear-mongered to stoke gun sales throughout this pandemic, pedaling the lie that more guns make us safer. The Trump administration just gave that myth its seal of approval, proving once again that President Trump cares more about lining gun dealers’ pockets than saving American lives.”

The post stresses that the Trump Administration guidelines are “advisory” and should “not…be considered, a federal directive or standard.”

Everytown’s John Feinblatt said, “It’s shameful and nonsensical that the Trump administration has decided to put gun dealers and manufacturers on the same level as police, first responders, hospital workers, and other Americans who are risking everything to save lives during this pandemic. Governors should feel free to ignore this irresponsible advisory and do what’s best for their residents.”