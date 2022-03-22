Bloomberg: ‘Fight Biden’s Inflation by Killing Your Pets’

Bloomberg News has published a number of tips to help low-income families fight rising inflation caused by President Joe Biden.

Among the suggestions, the far-left outlet suggests that readers kill their pets to save money.

According to the folks at Bloomberg, the answer to paying for Biden’s “green” policies is to sell all your belongings, stop driving, and kill your beloved animals.

“To deal with gas prices, it’s worth reconsidering public transportation if it’s an option where you live,” Bloomberg breathlessly told readers.

“Fares are up about 8% compared with 38% for gasoline.”

“Now may even be the time to sell your car.”

“It certainly isn’t the time to buy a new or used one.”

“Prices have stabilized a bit, but used-car prices are still up more than 40% from a year ago, and new ones are up 12%.”

“When it comes to food, don’t be afraid to explore. Prices for animal-based food products will certainly increase. Ukraine and Russia supply a significant amount of corn and barley to the world market, mainly to feed livestock for human food. Meat prices have increased about 14% from February 2021 and will go up even more. Though your palate may not be used to it, tasty meat substitutes include vegetables (where prices are up a little over 4%, or lentils and beans, which are up about 9%). Plan to cut out the middle creature and consume plants directly. It’s a more efficient, healthier and cheaper way to get calories.“

Breitbart.com reports: Official figures showed earlier this month that prices jumped 7.9% in February, the highest rate of increase in four decades.