Bloomberg Boasted About Setting Up His ‘Busty’ Teen Daughter With Multiple Men In China

February 20, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1

Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg boasted about setting up his "tall and busty and blonde" 16-year-old daughter with multiple men in China, before demanding the quote be kept "off the record," according to a resurfaced report.

Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg boasted about setting up his “tall and busty and blonde” 16-year-old daughter with multiple men in China, before demanding the quote be kept “off the record,” according to a resurfaced report.

Bloomberg, 78, whose personal details appeared in a leaked copy of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious “little black book,” was speaking to a table of Boston College graduates about finding “dates” for his “busty” teenage daughter in communist China.

When he realized there was a journalist sitting at the table, the billionaire Democrat barked “That’s off the record!

What Bloomberg apparently told a table of graduates in confidence a few years ago about his “busty” teenage daughter should have plenty of people, especially fathers of young girls, scratching their heads. 

To say it is a little weird is putting it mildly. When you consider the fact that Bloomberg appears in Epstein’s “little black book“, the anecdote becomes downright disturbing.

From the article from 1999:

“My daughter is tall and busty and blonde,” Michael Bloomberg is telling a table of Boston College graduates. “We went to China together. And what’s a 16-year-old going to do on a business trip?” He pops another carefully buttered piece of bread in his mouth. “So I got her dates in every city in China.” Remembering that I’m also at the table, he glares in my direction. “That’s off the record!” he barks. 

With Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex crimes likely to implicate other high profile figures, a leaked copy of the billionaire pedophile’s “little black book” may provide some insight into some of the wealthy people who might feel a little nervous right now.

The book was leaked online after being smuggled out of Epstein’s residence by his former house manager, Alfredo Rodriguez, who was arrested after trying to sell it in 2008 for $50,000.

He was charged with obstruction of justice and died in prison after 18 months suffering from a “long illness.” 

According to an FBI affidavit, Rodriguez described the address book and the information contained within it as the “Holy Grail” or “Golden Nugget” to unraveling Epstein’s sprawling child-sex network. But despite having been subpoenaed for everything he had on his former boss, Rodriguez didn’t share it with the FBI or Palm Beach Police Department detectives investigating Epstein. Instead, he tried to make a $50,000 score by covertly peddling the black book to one of the attorneys launching lawsuits at Epstein on behalf of his victims. –Gawker

Epstein’s little black book contains hundreds of names that a hobnobbing socialite billionaire might keep on hand, however around 50 of the entries were circled by Rodriguez – “including those of many of Epstein’s suspected victims and accomplices,” according to the report. 

Some of the names in the book include: 

Ralph Fiennes
Alec Baldwin
Michael Bloomberg
David Blaine
Jimmy Buffett 
Courtney Love
Charlie Rose
Mike Wallace 
Barbara Walters
Ehud Barak
Tony Blair
David Koch 
John Gutfreund
Prince Andrew

And of course: 

Bill Clinton

In addition to the names above, as well as scores of apparent underage victims in Florida, New Mexico, California, Paris, and the United Kingdom listed under the rubric of “massage,” the circled entries include:

  • Billionaire Leslie Wexner
  • Former New Mexico Governor Bruce King
  • Former New Mexico Governor and Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Richardson
  • Peter Soros, the nephew of George Soros
  • Former Miss Sweden and socialite New York City doctor Eva Andersson Dubin

Some of the circled entries include additional notes—one address in New York City, for instance, is marked as an “apt. for models,” and two names bear the marking “witness.” – Gawker

Epstein’s “little black book” can be seen by clicking here.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)