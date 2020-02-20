Bloomberg Boasted About Setting Up His ‘Busty’ Teen Daughter With Multiple Men In China

Democrat presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg boasted about setting up his “tall and busty and blonde” 16-year-old daughter with multiple men in China, before demanding the quote be kept “off the record,” according to a resurfaced report.

Bloomberg, 78, whose personal details appeared in a leaked copy of Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious “little black book,” was speaking to a table of Boston College graduates about finding “dates” for his “busty” teenage daughter in communist China.



When he realized there was a journalist sitting at the table, the billionaire Democrat barked “That’s off the record!”

What Bloomberg apparently told a table of graduates in confidence a few years ago about his “busty” teenage daughter should have plenty of people, especially fathers of young girls, scratching their heads.

To say it is a little weird is putting it mildly. When you consider the fact that Bloomberg appears in Epstein’s “little black book“, the anecdote becomes downright disturbing.

From the article from 1999:

“My daughter is tall and busty and blonde,” Michael Bloomberg is telling a table of Boston College graduates. “We went to China together. And what’s a 16-year-old going to do on a business trip?” He pops another carefully buttered piece of bread in his mouth. “So I got her dates in every city in China.” Remembering that I’m also at the table, he glares in my direction. “That’s off the record!” he barks.

From this 1999 article. Props to the author for ignoring a billionaire's request to be "off the record". https://t.co/fr0xHPXLpZ — lifestyle brand andipalmur (@andipalmur) February 20, 2020

With Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex crimes likely to implicate other high profile figures, a leaked copy of the billionaire pedophile’s “little black book” may provide some insight into some of the wealthy people who might feel a little nervous right now.

The book was leaked online after being smuggled out of Epstein’s residence by his former house manager, Alfredo Rodriguez, who was arrested after trying to sell it in 2008 for $50,000.

He was charged with obstruction of justice and died in prison after 18 months suffering from a “long illness.”

According to an FBI affidavit, Rodriguez described the address book and the information contained within it as the “Holy Grail” or “Golden Nugget” to unraveling Epstein’s sprawling child-sex network. But despite having been subpoenaed for everything he had on his former boss, Rodriguez didn’t share it with the FBI or Palm Beach Police Department detectives investigating Epstein. Instead, he tried to make a $50,000 score by covertly peddling the black book to one of the attorneys launching lawsuits at Epstein on behalf of his victims. –Gawker

Epstein’s little black book contains hundreds of names that a hobnobbing socialite billionaire might keep on hand, however around 50 of the entries were circled by Rodriguez – “including those of many of Epstein’s suspected victims and accomplices,” according to the report.

Some of the names in the book include:

Ralph Fiennes

Alec Baldwin

Michael Bloomberg

David Blaine

Jimmy Buffett

Courtney Love

Charlie Rose

Mike Wallace

Barbara Walters

Ehud Barak

Tony Blair

David Koch

John Gutfreund

Prince Andrew

And of course:

Bill Clinton

In addition to the names above, as well as scores of apparent underage victims in Florida, New Mexico, California, Paris, and the United Kingdom listed under the rubric of “massage,” the circled entries include:

Billionaire Leslie Wexner

Former New Mexico Governor Bruce King

Former New Mexico Governor and Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Richardson

Peter Soros, the nephew of George Soros

Former Miss Sweden and socialite New York City doctor Eva Andersson Dubin

Some of the circled entries include additional notes—one address in New York City, for instance, is marked as an “apt. for models,” and two names bear the marking “witness.” – Gawker

Epstein’s “little black book” can be seen by clicking here.