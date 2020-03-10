Blood On His Hands: Joe Biden’s Role In ISIS Uprising Exposed On Live TV By Lindsey Graham

During an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went nuclear on Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden as he exposed the former vice president’s role in the uprising of the Islamic State.

Sean Hannity: Tell us about the Joe Biden you know and the one that wants open borders, sanctuary cities and free health care for illegal immigrants.

Lindsey Graham: It was Joe Biden that convinced Obama to pull all of our troops from Iraq, it was Joe Biden that was responsible for the rise of ISIS as much as any single American politician, Joe Biden supported the Iran nuclear agreement, Joe Biden allows illegal immigrants free health care, Joe Biden will cancel the programme in place were if you’re seeking asylum you have to wait in Mexico. Joe Biden will terminate Trump’s immigration policies.

Trump has also accused Barack Obama of having had a hand in the emergence of ISIS.

“In many respects, you know, they honor President Obama,” Mr. Trump told a crowd of supporters while on the stump in Florida in 2016.

“He’s the founder of ISIS. I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton,” he added.

