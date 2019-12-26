Bloods Gang Declares War on Muslim Street Patrol Group in NYC

Members of the brutal Bloods street gang viciously beat a Muslim man outside the Masjid Taqwa mosque in Brooklyn, New York Saturday evening, according to a mosque member.

The beating was seen as retaliation for a Muslim Community Patrol member roughing up a teenage boy who had reportedly “disrespected” a Muslim woman several days earlier.

ChristianAction report: The wounded man, described as “beaten up real bad,” was sent to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. He told mosque officials the attackers were wearing the known colors of the Bloods –red and black

The conflict between the Bloods and Muslim Patrol erupted December 10 after a Muslim Patrol “officer” patrolling around the Taqwa mosque claimed he heard a boy, estimated to be about 16, say something “disrespectful” to a Muslim woman.

The Muslim Patrol member threw the teen against a fence at the Taqwa mosque and held him tightly around the neck while lecturing him, then let him go. The boy subsequently described the incident to his father, a senior member of a Bloods chapter.

A short time later, seven Bloods members — at least one of whom was brandishing a weapon — arrived at the mosque to confront the Muslim patrol member who called for backup. Additional Muslim Patrol members arrived in their patrol cars, and loud threats were exchanged between the two factions.

The ruckus was quickly broken up when a New York Police Department (NYPD) patrol car arrived and police ordered both parties to disperse.

One member of the Bloods, however, turned toward the Taqwa mosque and told the Muslim Patrol members, “This is not over. It’s just begun.”

“This is going to be a showdown,” said one witness.

Leaders at the Taqwa mosque were not surprised by Saturday’s retaliation against one of its members by the Bloods.

“They knew it was coming,” said one member, who asked not to be identified.

“They (the mosque leaders) held a meeting, and they asked all Muslims who attend Masjid Taqwa and who own guns to come in armed,” the source said. “They told the women not to go outside after dark because they don’t want anything to happen to them.”

Though the Muslim who was attacked did not work for Muslim Community Patrol, he did attend the Taqwa mosque, which has been deploying marked cars made to look like NYPD patrol vehicles in the Brooklyn area.

“The Bloods picked him because they couldn’t find an MCP [Muslim Community Patrol] officer that night,” the source said. “And he attended the Masjid, so that was good enough for them.”

Some Taqwa mosque members suggested the mosque be closed until the threat passed. The idea was quickly dismissed by Ali Karim, who serves directly under the mosque’s radical imam, Siraj Wahhaj.

“We can’t close the Masjid,” Karim reportedly stated. “You got to arm yourself, so we are going to be armed. We have to protect the Masjid by whatever means necessary. We must be protected.”

Bloods retaliation is expected not only against the Taqwa mosque but two other Brooklyn mosques as well, Masjid Al-Farooq on Atlantic Avenue and Masjid Khalifah on Madison Street.

The anticipated violence against the Al-Farooq and Khalifah mosques is attributed more to “bad location” than any offense the mosques may have caused the Bloods.

“The Bloods are Gates Avenue Bloods. They’re one of the most dangerous in Brooklyn. The Farooq and Khalifah mosques sit between the home of those gangstas. And those mosques are friends with Siraj Wahhaj at the Taqwa masjid,” the source said.

As a precaution against expected Bloods violence, Muslim Patrol members have been instructed to sit in their “civilian” cars, rather than their patrol cars, outside the three mosques.

“There are two reasons for that,” the source said. “First, they don’t want the Bloods targeting them while they sit in a marked MCP car. Second, they’re going to be armed and that’s illegal in New York City. So, if they get caught with a gun inside an MCP car, the city will probably shut those cars down.”

Another problem for Muslim Patrol is that they don’t know exactly which Bloods faction is targeting them.

“They don’t know who the father of the boy is. So they can’t reach out to him to resolve it. But the Bloods have declared them as ‘food,’” said the source.

The source explained that the Bloods consider themselves as “dogs,” and that anyone with whom they have a conflict is “food.”

“Now, once you’re considered ‘food,’ that means you’re ‘food’ for all the Bloods factions, not just the faction that is targeting you. Somebody is going to get shot, I know that much,” the source said.

“That’s why you can’t put these [MCP] cars in those type of hoods. You’re going to the wrong neighborhood with that s—. You’re going to have a war. So why do it? The longer they keep doing this, this war is going to spread.”

According to the source, neither Muslim Patrol nor members of the Taqwa mosque are afraid of the Bloods. “The Bloods don’t know who they are dealing with,” Ali Karim reportedly stated at the meeting.