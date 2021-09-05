BLM Thugs Pour Gasoline over NYPD Van with Cops Inside – No Arrests Made

Black Lives Matter activists attempted to murder a group of NYPD officers on Friday night by pouring gasoline over a van they were in.
The murder attempt occurred Friday at 10:39 p.m. at Valentine Avenue and East 180th Street in Fordham, not far from the 46th Precinct station house on Ryer Avenue, where the group of far-left thugs were throwing eggs and trash at the vehicle.
According to police, an African American man was spotted in CCTV footage holding a red gas can and pouring the flammable liquid all over the exterior of the NYPD van – whose driver quickly drove away to avert disaster.
WATCH:
Nypost.com reports: It wasn’t immediately known how many cops were inside the van at the time.
No one was injured, and the vandal remains at large, cops said.
Last month, cops busted a 19-year-old serial arsonist who authorities said has been lighting blazes in the Big Apple since he was 10.
Jaden Shaw was charged with setting five separate blazes — including torching an unoccupied NYPD van — in Manhattan on Aug. 6.
