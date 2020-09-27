BLM Thug Who Ploughed Car Through Trump Crowd Charged With Attempted Murder

The Black Lives Matter activist who ploughed her car through a crowd of Trump supports in California on Saturday has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
On Saturday, violence broke out as supports of President Trump staged a counter protest against BLM in Yorba Linda, California, organized by the Urban Organizers Coalition.
The pro-Trump crowd confronted the militant leftists while chanting “USA,” leading to fights shortly before the car ploughed through the Trump crowd.
“At least two people were injured, including a man who was bloodied. Ambulances were summoned. People chased the car, which eventually stopped and was surrounded by sheriff’s deputies,” the OC Register reported.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Now this…
The woman who drove through the crowd of Trump supporters was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
According to the Orange County Journal the 40-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At least two people had major injuries and were transported to a hospital but were expected to survive.
