BLM Thug Who Ploughed Car Through Trump Crowd Charged With Attempted Murder

The Black Lives Matter activist who ploughed her car through a crowd of Trump supports in California on Saturday has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

On Saturday, violence broke out as supports of President Trump staged a counter protest against BLM in Yorba Linda, California, organized by the Urban Organizers Coalition.

The pro-Trump crowd confronted the militant leftists while chanting “USA,” leading to fights shortly before the car ploughed through the Trump crowd.

“At least two people were injured, including a man who was bloodied. Ambulances were summoned. People chased the car, which eventually stopped and was surrounded by sheriff’s deputies,” the OC Register reported.

The woman who drove through the crowd of Trump supporters was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to the Orange County Journal the 40-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. At least two people had major injuries and were transported to a hospital but were expected to survive.

