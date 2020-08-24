BLM Tells America: ‘We’re Telling You What Will Happen, With Your Permission or NOT’

A Black Lives Matter representative at a Chicago rally has warned that the radical group’s demands will be met, “with your permission or not.”

The BLM thug issued the threat last week, warning that “we’re telling you what will happen.”

The ominous threat was issued by Taylor Norwood, who noted that there would be severe repercussions for those who refuse to comply with the “demands” of the organization.

During the press conference, Norwood repeatedly slammed Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot for “not protecting the black women in this city.”

Norwood accused Lightfoot of “creating problems in black and brown communities to protect white people.”

She also complained that Lightfoot was robbing Black Lives Matter activists “of their right to vote.”

“This is our city, our city, and we’re taking that s**t back,” Norwood blasted.

“We have demands, and they need to be met, and I feel like I’ve been saying this too much—we’re not asking you anything.“

“We’re telling you what’s about to happen, with your permission or not.”

“You can listen to us or you can get ran over,” Norwood warned as she ended her speech.

“And that’s all I have to say.”

.#BlackLivesMatter activist in Chicago: “We have demands and they need to be met … we’re not asking you anything. We’re telling you what’s about to happen with your permission or not. … You can listen to us or you can get ran over.” pic.twitter.com/yEXFT4LOv9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2020

Dailywire.com reports: Another activist bemoaned the fact that people cared about businesses being looted and destroyed during riots.

“People are worried about looting, and there are literal lives being taken away?” the activist said. “There are people who are dying, and y’all are mad about people looting Mag Mile? Get over it! These buildings are insured.”

“Materials will come back, but we will not come back if they kill us!” the activist continued. “What do y’all not get about that? Gucci, Apple store, whatever it is—that stuff will be replaced, but we won’t be replaced. We lose our lives, people lose our lives every single day for this cause, and y’all are mad about the wrong s**t!”

Schaffer tweeted out numerous other videos from Saturday’s protest in Chicago, including videos of the activist beating pig piñatas dressed as police officers.

CHICAGO: #BLM protesters ask “transgender & gender non conforming non-binary black people”



To beat up a big piñata that was only held by “tall white people”



To unleash gold & fake money into a symbolic paper maché black man



In front of riot police



JUST. WTF. IS. GOING. ON? pic.twitter.com/u243QcCegX — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2020