BLM Tell White Businesses Owners in New York: “Get the F**k Out, These Are Our Businesses Now”

Black Lives Matter protestors in New York have demanded that white restaurant owners “get the f**k out” of the city, or face a violent backlash by the far-left group.
Dangerous activists took to the streets in numerous cities across America on Wednesday night despite Chauvin being convicted on all counts.
A disturbing video shows BLM terrorists yelling at diners, “Get the f**k out of New York! We don’t want you here.”
“We don’t want your money! We don’t want your f**king taquerias owned by white men!” the crowd chants, before another BLM activist suggests that the Democrat mob “take 30 per cent” of their income.
Summit.news reports: The group later marched across Manhattan Bridge while chanting “one solution, revolution” as they carried a banner displaying bloody hand prints and the words “abolish the NYPD.”
Harassing people who are trying to eat their dinner has become a specialty of Black Lives Matter since the start of last summer.
The confrontations resemble Maoist-style struggle sessions where white people are aggressively confronted, subjected to ritual public humiliation and forced to show allegiance to the mob by raising their fist.