BLM Tell White Businesses Owners in New York: “Get the F**k Out, These Are Our Businesses Now”

Black Lives Matter protestors in New York have demanded that white restaurant owners “get the f**k out” of the city, or face a violent backlash by the far-left group.

Dangerous activists took to the streets in numerous cities across America on Wednesday night despite Chauvin being convicted on all counts.

A disturbing video shows BLM terrorists yelling at diners, “Get the f**k out of New York! We don’t want you here.”

the protest turns it’s sights on sidewalk diners as the crowd chants, “get the fuck out of new york, we don’t want you here.” they then make references to it being owned by white people and gentrifiers.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #ChauvinTrial #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/y3bxgKNaRe — eric thomas (@justericthomas) April 21, 2021

“We don’t want your money! We don’t want your f**king taquerias owned by white men!” the crowd chants, before another BLM activist suggests that the Democrat mob “take 30 per cent” of their income.

Summit.news reports: The group later marched across Manhattan Bridge while chanting “one solution, revolution” as they carried a banner displaying bloody hand prints and the words “abolish the NYPD.”

“one solution, revolution!” is chanted by the group as they cross The Manhattan Bridge. a sign displaying bloody handprints and the phrase ‘abolish the NYPD’ leads the protest.#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #chauvinverdict #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/gecEXDSnNU — eric thomas (@justericthomas) April 21, 2021

Harassing people who are trying to eat their dinner has become a specialty of Black Lives Matter since the start of last summer.

The confrontations resemble Maoist-style struggle sessions where white people are aggressively confronted, subjected to ritual public humiliation and forced to show allegiance to the mob by raising their fist.