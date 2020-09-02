BLM Supporters Trash Elvis Presley’s Graceland With ‘Defund The Police’ and ‘Abolish ICE’ Slogans

Elvis Presley’s iconic Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, has been targeted by Black Lives Matter supporters who trashed and vandalized the property with leftist slogans “Defund the Police “Abolish ICE,” and “F*ck Trump.”

Not content with toppling historical monuments and attempting to rewrite history, Black Lives Matter activists are now targeting American icons like Elvis Presley.

“The wall outside @VisitGraceland in #Memphis where #Elvis fans write their names and tributes to The King was vandalized overnite,” wrote WMC Action News 5’s Joyce Peterson Tuesday on Twitter. 

“#BlackLivesMatter #DefundMPD #AbolishIce & #BreonnaTaylor were spray painted all over the wall.”

Graceland was once owned by Elvis “The King” Presley. It has been owned by his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, since the American icon’s death in 1977.

Breitbart report: Vandals also hit the Levitt Shell in Overton Park, leaving graffiti that contained messages such “F*ck Trump” and “F*ck Strickland,” — the later in reference to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland — as well a s “BLM,” “Defund MPD” — which stands for Memphis Police Department — and “Eat the Rich,” among other phrases, according to a report by The Commercial Appeal.

The Levitt Shell in Overton Park is the venue where Presley performed his first-ever paid concert.

The report added that the graffiti had also covered up a lot of the handwritten messages that have already been on the wall, which include “words of love and devotion to Elvis, penned in ink, felt-tip marker and paint by fans of the singer, often while standing in line to visit the Elvis grave during the annual ‘Candlelight Vigil.’”

By mid-morning on Tuesday, workers with power-wash equipment were removing the graffiti on the Graceland mansion, according to the Commercial Appeal.

The report added that Graceland spokesperson David Beckwith said that “Graceland has no comment” when asked about the vandalism found on Presley’s estate on Tuesday morning.

