BLM Supporters Post Hateful Messages For Young Mom Shot Dead After Saying ‘All Lives Matter’

The Facebook page of a young mom who was shot dead last week after she said ‘All lives matter‘ to a group of Black Lives Matter protesters has been flooded with hateful messages by BLM supporters.

Jessica Doty Whitaker, 24, was shot and killed early in the morning of July 5 while out on a walk with her fiancé, Jose Ramirez, and two friends in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He claimed that the group began shouting ‘Black lives matter‘ – prompting Whitaker to respond: ‘All lives matter.’

Moments later someone opened fire on the group, fatally shooting Whitaker before fleeing the scene.

DailyMail report: News of the shooting made headlines nationwide this week as police continued searching for the person or people responsible.

Over the past few days hundreds of people have commented on posts on Whitaker’s Facebook page, several of them sharing scathing messages accusing her of being racist over her alleged ‘All Lives Matter’ remark.

Jessica Doty Whitaker’s Facebook page has been flooded with hateful comments in the days since the 24-year-old mother was shot dead after she said: ‘All lives matter’ to a group of Black Lives Matter supporters in Indianapolis on July 5

‘I can’t feel bad for a racist who used a racial slur. Now you’ll have plenty of time to think about your horrible actions,‘ one woman wrote.

Another man added: ‘Black lives matter. The rest of you are next.’

That comment was followed by a man who wrote: ‘Can’t feel bad for you when you used a racial slur and acted a f**king fool‘ and a woman who shared a sarcastic crying emoji with the words: ‘Oh I’m sorry, did someone get what they f**king deserved?‘

After a friend commented that they hoped cops find the people who killed Whitaker, one man wrote: ‘She should not of been racist and ran her mouth she’s shot dead that’s what she got BLM [sic].‘

One of the commenters took aim directly at Whitaker’s mom, Arlene Doty, after she told WTHR: ‘I just want the people who are responsible to be held accountable.‘

The troll responded on Facebook by writing: ‘I got some bad news for you Arlene. You are the one responsible for raising your daughter to hand out with racists.’

Many of the hateful messages sparked arguments between the Black Lives Matter supporters and people who had come to the page to pay tribute.

Ramirez said that Whitaker (pictured with her three-year-old son Greyson) told the other group ‘all lives matter’ during their argument, which ended after both groups brandished guns

More than a week after Whitaker was killed police are still on the hunt for the people who shot her.

Ramirez is convinced that the group of people who confronted them and yelled ‘Black Lives Matter’ are responsible.

He said that the group – which reportedly included four men and one woman – left them alone after the initial argument and then waited for him, Whitaker and their friends to pass by.

‘It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St Clair [street] waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot,‘ Ramirez told FOX59.

Ramirez said he had his arms around Whitaker when she was struck.

‘I was actually holding her when it happened. She just fell,‘ he told WTHR.

He admitted that he opened fire in the direction where the original shot came from, but said it was ‘just a reaction’.

‘I didn’t see nobody. I didn’t hopefully I didn’t hit nobody,’ he said.

Whitaker was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Before her death, Whitaker was a home health nurse who planned to attend school in August and get married next year.

She left behind a three-year-old son named Greyson.

Ramirez was overcome with emotion as he spoke about his fiancée in the interview with FOX59.

‘She shouldn’t have lost her life,’ he said. ‘She’s got a three-year-old son she loved dearly, It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say: “I love you mom.“‘

He added: ‘We’re going through a lot. The three-year-old boy doesn’t even understand really.’