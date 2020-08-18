BLM Supporters Claim Cannon Hinnant’s Alleged Killer Is a ‘Political Prisoner’ In 20,000 Strong FB Group

A Facebook group with 20,000 members who support the alleged killer of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant went viral due to its size and the disgusting opinions held by group members, including claims the alleged child murderer is a “political prisoner.“

Other users claim the Hinnant family, currently mourning the death of their innocent young son, was “asking for it since day one.”

The “Justice for Darius Sessoms” Facebook page was taken down after attracting tens of thousands of members.

Darius Sessoms allegedly murdered 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant by shooting him in the head at point blank range when Hinnant rode his bike on Sessoms’ front yard.

The incident became an international story due to alternative media reporting on the news, while most mainstream media outlets completely brushed over the death of the 5-year-old child because it went against their narrative and agenda.

NationalFile report: The group’s opening statement read: “Darius Sessoms has been accused of a heinous act that he didn’t commit. This is all propaganda from the far-right Trump propaganda machine to make black people look bad.

“We cannot sit idly by while our president plays fast and loose with the laws. That’s why we need to back Darius against these outrageous allegations.”

One internet sleuth managed to infiltrate the group–that was reportedly started as a troll, but attracted various Black Lives Matter supporters–and nab screenshots of member’s posts.

“Has a Go Fund Me been set up for Darius? He’s a political prisoner and I would like to donate. We can’t sit idly by and let the system persecute him unjustly,” one person remarked.

“I just sent 300 dollars to Darius’ commissary. Stay strong brother,” wrote another.

Another person commented on the crowdfunding total the Hinnant family was set to receive. They wrote: “Not surprised the parents are cashing in… we’re going to find out later that he was provoked or somehow set up. Good luck getting that refund.”

Others commented on how Hinnant’s murderer was arrested and justice would be obtained. Meanwhile, George Floyd’s death was not believed to receive the same level of justice–bringing the conversation back to the topic of systemic racism.

“I’d feel worse about his death if he didn’t have such a stupid name. A “cannon” that gets shot? Seems like his dad was asking for it since day one,” responded one Facebook user.