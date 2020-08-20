BLM Supporters Beat Raccoon To Death With Baseball Bat To Protest Cops ‘Treating Us Like Animals’

Black Lives Matter supporters ran over a raccoon twice before beating it to death with a baseball bat in a horrific and senseless act of animal cruelty before posting the video online and saying people should “worry about the police killing Black people” and “treating us like animals.”

“James Blue”, the person who filmed the violence, attempted to justify the animal cruelty by saying that “Black lives matter” and “Only white people worry about animals.”

The disturbing incident took place in New York City, as onlookers watched and cheered the sickening attack on a defenseless animal.

The alleged niece of one of the perpetrators replied “Worry about the police killing Black people” before dismissing the brutal and unnecessary killing of the raccoon, saying “only white peoples worry about this.”

Animal rights activists are now trying to identify the people in the video, which we must warn is very disturbing. The person who filmed the violence and uploaded it to Facebook uses the name “James Blue” online, but he has disabled his Instagram and Facebook accounts after attracting attention for his vicious actions.

“Worry about police killing black people, you’re worried about an animal crazy,” Blue wrote.