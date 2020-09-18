BLM Supporter Punches 84-Yr-Old Woman at Trump Rally – Retired Police Officer Shuts Him Down

A 33-year-old postal employee was arrested after he “pulled a knife” and “punched several females“, including an 84-year-old woman, at a pro-Trump rally in Aliso Viejo, California.

A retired police officer pulled his gun on Alvin Gary Shaw and held him there until the man was arrested. Shaw has now been charged with elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and assault and battery.

According to 84-year-old Donna Snow, the Black Lives Matter supporter blew cigar smoke in her face, taunted her with profanities, and beat her across the face.

Things became violent when he tried to put his cigar out on her Trump sign.

“He took his hand like this, way back like he was going to punch me, and hit me right across the face (and) broke my earrings off,” Snow told KCAL News.

“Witnesses said he had blown smoke in their face, was yelling profanities at them, and punched several females,” said Sgt. Dennis Breckner of Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

At some point, the Sheriff’s Department said he also pulled a knife, which is when a retired police officer pulled his gun and detained him until law enforcement arrived.

“Upon arrival, deputies found a retired police officer from an agency outside Orange County had detained a male adult subject and when deputies ended up detaining the male they ended up finding a knife in the bushes as witnessed described a knife being thrown into the bushes,” said Sgt. Breckner.

“This could have been a very serious incident,” Sgt. Breckner said. “In this case, this was just two groups that disagree, and while we support people and their using their First Amendment rights to put out their message, we prefer that that remain peaceful.”