BLM Provocateur Who Stormed U.S. Capitol Released From Jail Without Bail

Black Lives Matter provocateur John Earl Sullivan was released without bail on Friday just 24 hours after his arrest for his role in the Capitol riots last week.

As we previously reported, Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the storming of the Capitol last Wednesday.

Footage posted online from Sullivan’s Discord server shows him revelling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washington Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

Earlier this week John Sullivan’s brother James contacted the FBI and turned his brother in.

John Sullivan was released without bail on Friday and placed on house arrest.

Not every violent protester is so lucky.

QAnon protester Jacob Chansley is being held without bail.