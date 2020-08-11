BLM Protesters Took A Wrong Turn Into MAGA Country, Run Out Of Town By Armed Locals In Rural Nevada

Thousands of patriotic residents of Minden, Nevada, put Democrat-run cities including Portland, Chicago and Seattle to shame, running far-left BLM protesters out of town as soon as they showed up in the neighborhood and threatened to cause a scene.

Several dozen out-of-town far-left protesters gathered for a weekend demonstration in the rural Nevada town, but were greeted by a far larger crowd of local residents, many of whom were exercising their constitutional right to bear arms.

“Up to a thousand people in support of law enforcement gathered in front of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, sporting President Donald Trump attire and waving anti-Black Lives Matter signs,” reported KUNR.org.

Unlike in major Democrat-run cities including Portland, Seattle and Chicago, there was no damage in Minden, Nevada, as the armed local residents, who respect law and order, insisted that peace will prevail in their community.

Looking like BLM protesters are just a wee outnumbered in Northern Nevada. #MAGACountry. https://t.co/8iXvUn7wrY — Courtney Holland🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) August 8, 2020

The Nevada Appeal reported that Minden residents with weapons kept them safely holstered or slung over shoulders. The presence of the arms was enough to deter any potential criminal behavior — and the far-left protesters were driven out of town.

“No active police reports have been filed at this time in regards to any altercations occurring during the protest,” the Sheriff’s office statement said.

The counter-protest in Minden, Nevada is just the latest example of patriotic Americans saying enough is enough and rising up against far-left protesters descending on their peaceful communities.

“We’re seeing people start to stand up to protect themselves and stand up for police,” said State Assemblyman Steve Wheeler, who was at the protest.

Minden, Nevada isn’t the only community in America rising up against out-of-town leftists converging on their peaceful communities to protest.

The residents of a Fort Collins suburb in Colorado also dealt with invading far-left anarchists as soon as they showed their face in their neighborhood and threatened to cause a scene on the weekend.

As tensions mounted between Antifa and local residents, a brawl erupted between the two groups, with footage shared on social media clearly showing the Fort Collins residents coming out on top.

“So, we are currently marching the Antifa commie bas****s out of the neighborhood because nobody wants Antifa in the neighborhood. Nobody wants them here, so we’re marching them out,” said the man recording a video.