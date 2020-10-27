BLM Protesters Terrorize Suburban Mall, Demand Terrified Shoppers Pledge Allegiance Or Else

Black Lives Matter protesters descended upon a suburban shopping mall in Lake Oswego, Oregon on Sunday, harassing citizens and demanding they pledge allegiance to the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.

The city, which surrounds the 405-acre Oswego Lake, is one of the wealthiest suburbs surrounding the Portland area, according to SkyBluePortland.com.

Moms United for Black Lives promised to “f*ck sh*t up in Lake Oswego” on Sunday, Breitbart reported.

One business owner was forced to board up their building to protect it from vandalism.

One of the protest leaders, Demetria Hester, said:

“The march was about showing Lake Oswego residents that Black lives matter all the time, and about making racists uncomfortable.”

Around 100 protesters marched through the streets into residential neighborhoods, KGW8 reported.

Portland protest day 132 pic.twitter.com/WoHFjQ5t29 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

One of the Moms United for Black Lives carried a bullhorn and yelled at a passer-by:

“Excuse me, Sir? Are you anti-racists? Can I get a Black Lives Matter?”

The man seemed to answer yes and kept walking.

Wheels using his disabilities as a prop again. Harassing and blocking cars driving through the area where they are marching in Portland. Seems awful similar to what he was doing during the Patriot/Trump parade in Portland that ended in tragedy a couple months ago. F this guy pic.twitter.com/rMYxzOGRCw — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 25, 2020

She asked someone else, “How ’bout you?! Do Black Lives Matter?”

The woman then targeted a woman sitting alone at a restaurant table on the corner.

The protesters surrounded the woman and began intimidating her as she recorded them with her phone.

One protester observed, “Damn! She’s super anxious!”

They asked her her name, and added, “Does your kid go to LO (Lake Oswego) High? Do your kids go to LO High? Do they go to LO High?”

“Are they judgmental like you?” they continued.

The protesters began ridiculing the woman saying, “Look how miserable you look! Look how miserable she looks!” someone else taunted.

The woman sat in silence.

The protesters continued the attack, asking, “Do you teach them to be racist too? Do you teach your kids to be racist?!”

She added:

“Or do they try to teach you not to be f*cking racist? And yet you are still here being f*cking racist, Right!?”

“Do Black Lives Matter to you?!” they demanded.

The protesters then asked, “Do you have nothing to say?! Nothing at all!” they all chimed in.

One of them continued:

“Oh, my f*cking flash guys. Like. Oh.My.God. Like I am so miserable right now!” one of them mocked.

Later, a counter-protester showed up barring a Trump 2020 flag and asked the protesters whether they knew that the Democrats started the KKK.

“You need to go somewhere else, this is not your city” pic.twitter.com/LYvdKPf3xs — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 25, 2020

Moms United for Black Lives Portland plans to go to Washington, D.C., on November 3 to demand that President Trump be impeached.

A fundraising flyer for the event states, “We The People Are Tired Of The White Supremacy in The White House and Police Killing Us!”

The group says it will be traveling from Portland to the nation’s capital.

They invite others to join them, stating, “If You Want Justice Now and Black Lives Matter.”