BLM Protester FURIOUS When Her Own Business Gets Trashed, Looted By BLM Protesters

A Black Lives Matter protester vowed to stop protesting with the movement after receiving a dose of karma when her own business was trashed and looted in a BLM protest.

In a video going viral on social media networks, a BLM protester screams at her fellow BLM protesters for destroying her own “Black-owned” business.

“So ya’ll didn’t care if this was a Black-owned gas station or not?” the woman screams, before vowing to stop protesting with the radical BLM protesters.

“This is my s**t, yo. I was protesting with y’all until y’all just broke into my s**t!”

“She ain’t lying though, they breaking the wrong s**t,” the man filming the video comments.

WATCH:

Protesters looting protesters. Their own people. pic.twitter.com/iyS5y5fsKL — Wolf W. (@wolf_wize) September 2, 2020

Social media users had little sympathy for the black business owner, describing the incident as a case of “instant karma.“

“When she says she was “protesting” and supported them… Did they destroy/loot other people’s businesses in her presence? Was she OK with that? Much like Lightfoot and Wheeler..when it comes to your door, you see it differently,” said Linda Gomez.

Law-abiding black communities in riot hotspots across America are turning against the lawless BLM crowd.

Black Lives Matters protesters were kicked out of Englewood, Chicago by a large group of fed up black residents who made it clear they are tired of BLM hypocrisy and criminality.

Englewood locals resisted BLM radicals who descended on their neighborhood and threatened to cause a scene, Fox 32 reported.

“If you ain’t from Englewood, get the f–k out of here,” Darryl Smith, a local resident, shouted at protesters.

“Y’all don’t come out when a kid gets shot,” he said.

“Y’all come out when it’s got something to do with the f—ing police,” he yelled through a loudspeaker, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.